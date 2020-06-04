SPC Cyber Lions to hold car wash on June 13

WILTON - Please join the SPC Cyber Lions on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our 1st Annual SPC Cyber Lions Car Wash.

The Car Wash will be held at 471 Route 2 East in Wilton (aka Yesnik's Auto Care). The cost is $5 per vehicle and all proceeds will be used to benefit our local communities.

SPC Cyber Lions is part of Lions Club International and is Maine's first Cyber Lions club. Please come out and help us support our communities.