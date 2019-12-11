Spruce Mountain award winners for the month of October

Department Award winners for October at Spruce Mountain High School. From left to right: Cassandra Moreau, Ngan Huynh, Elizabeth Burnham, Abigail Thurston, Emma Towers, Ava Coates, Alexa Newcomb, Garrett Hunt, Chase Gardner, Cole Berry, MacKenzie Reed, Emily Dubord, Carter Mitchell & Isabelle Castonguay.
Phoenix Award winner, Levi St. Pierre. Pictured with him are his Dad Ken St. Pierre and Sarah Judd.
Student of the Month winner Bryson Bailey with (from left to right) Christian Behr, June Trask, Sara Behr, Mom - Amanda Leavitt, Bryson, Dad - Scott Bailey, Katie Trask, Griffin Achorn, Doreen Mitchell Dwayne Mitchell in front is Armani Judd.
Phoenix Award winner Brady Teague pictured with him is the teacher who nominated him - Jessica Ellingwood.
Student of the Month award winner Garrett Hunt. Pictured with him: Rachel Adams, Parents Steve & Darcie Hunt and Elaine Fitch.