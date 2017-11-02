Spruce Mountain Craft Fair is Nov. 8

JAY - The Spruce Mountain Craft Fair will be held Saturday Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. in the Spruce Mountain High School Gym. Admission is free. This is a fundraising event for the Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2018

There will be over 40 vendors and Maine crafters at this event. Themed baskets will be raffled, free cider and popcorn, face painting and an appearance from Santa Claus this year as well. There will be concession of homemade food. Some of the items will be chili, chowders, soup, mac and cheese, chop suey, and much more. Take out containers will be available to take your food purchases to go after shopping at the sale.

Some of the crafters and vendors are Pampered Chef, LuLaRoe, Scentsy, homemade soaps and creams, homemade jams, jellies, and pastries, candles, homemade jewelry, woolen mittens, Spruce Mountain Gear and much more. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

There is still more room for vendors. Please contact Mary Learned at (207)357-5550, mjlearned@gmail.com; Michelle Perkins mikeymap@yahoo.com; Denise Acritelli ddacritelli@gmail.com. Like us on Face Book @SpruceMountainCraftFair.