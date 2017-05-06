Spruce Mountain High School announces awards

Department awards were given to the following students: Megan Mercier- Unified Arts, Tanna Herlihy- History, Morgan Dalton- Language Arts, Madeline Timberlake- Unified Arts, Devin Corliss- Physical Education, Taylor Mitchell- Science, Hunter Haynes-Math, Abigail Thurston- English, and Cady Pillsbury- Unified Arts.
The freshman student of the month winner, Riley Gray, stands with her parents Daniel and and Heidi Gray.
This month's Phoenix Award goes to Kimberly Seitz. Her mother, Jamie Seitz, joined her for the award ceremony.
The junior Student of the Month winner, Tanna Herlihy, stands with her mother Kelly Herlihy and robotics teacher Dan Lemieux.
So proud of you Riley!