JAY - Spruce Mountain High School second quarter Honor Roll:
Seniors
Highest Honors
Jordan Daigle
Rylee Delaney
Alexa Harmatys
High Honors
Rhylie Bubier
Hunter Dalton
Lyndzi Dolloff
Skyler Lewis
Rylee Saunders
Mason Shink
Honors
Hunter Baker
Alexis Beardsley
Connor Beaulieu
Landon Brochu
Lauren Cornelio
Megan Fowler
Arianna Gordon
Tanna Herlihy
Delsi Hewins
Cecelia McDonald
Mallory Mercier
Megan Mercier
Matthew Nichols
Spencer Noble
Mikenzie Parker
Shane Pelletier
Hailee Perkins
Sydney Shaffer
Hanna St. Pierre
Hunter Whitney
Juniors
Highest Honors
Hannah Maurais
Lilly Towers
High Honors
Gabrielle Beaudoin
Payton Fitch
Honors
Jonathan Brenner
Moreland Brochu
Mallori Chretien
Noah Gilbert
Randon Harris
Grace Higgins
Brett Hunt
Paige Hutton
Natalie Luce
Haley Turcotte
Cody York
Sophomores
Highest Honors
Levi Hawkins
Abigail Thurston
High Honors
Scott Jackson
Katelynn Ladd
Honors
Kayla Adams
Connor Beaulieu
Drew Bucher
Cameron Cain
Jaycee Cole
Annabelle Collins
Alison Dubord
Acacia Fournier
Riley Gray
Colby Hamblin
Grace Harmatys
Willow Lewis
Adria Plourde
Freshman
Highest Honors
High Honors
Drew Delaney
Honors
Jordan Blais
Jordan Blanche
Hannah Coates
Jack Gilbert
Madeline Labonte
Alexa Newcomb
