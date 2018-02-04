Franklin Countys First News

Spruce Mountain High School second quarter Honor Roll

Posted by • February 4, 2018 •

JAY - Spruce Mountain High School second quarter Honor Roll:

Seniors

Highest Honors
Jordan Daigle
Rylee Delaney
Alexa Harmatys

High Honors

Rhylie Bubier
Hunter Dalton
Lyndzi Dolloff
Skyler Lewis
Rylee Saunders
Mason Shink

Honors

Hunter Baker
Alexis Beardsley
Connor Beaulieu
Landon Brochu
Lauren Cornelio
Megan Fowler
Arianna Gordon
Tanna Herlihy
Delsi Hewins
Cecelia McDonald
Mallory Mercier
Megan Mercier
Matthew Nichols
Spencer Noble
Mikenzie Parker
Shane Pelletier
Hailee Perkins
Sydney Shaffer
Hanna St. Pierre
Hunter Whitney

Juniors

Highest Honors

Hannah Maurais
Lilly Towers

High Honors

Gabrielle Beaudoin
Payton Fitch

Honors

Jonathan Brenner
Moreland Brochu
Mallori Chretien
Noah Gilbert
Randon Harris
Grace Higgins
Brett Hunt
Paige Hutton
Natalie Luce
Haley Turcotte
Cody York

Sophomores

Highest Honors

Levi Hawkins
Abigail Thurston

High Honors

Scott Jackson
Katelynn Ladd

Honors

Kayla Adams
Connor Beaulieu
Drew Bucher
Cameron Cain
Jaycee Cole
Annabelle Collins
Alison Dubord
Acacia Fournier
Riley Gray
Colby Hamblin
Grace Harmatys
Willow Lewis
Adria Plourde

Freshman

Highest Honors

High Honors

Drew Delaney

Honors

Jordan Blais
Jordan Blanche
Hannah Coates
Jack Gilbert
Madeline Labonte
Alexa Newcomb

