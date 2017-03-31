Spruce Mountain High School honors award winners

Spruce Mountain High School March student of the month Shawn Lecowitch with father Peter Lecowitch.
Student of the month Connor Beaulieu with his family (left to right): parents John and Jennifer Beaulieu, Connor Beaulieu and brother Parker Beaulieu.
Phoenix Award winner Brittany Gagne with her family, left to right: grandparents Kathy and Frank Frey, Brittany Gagne, mother Brenda Frey and grandmother Karol Frey.
Department award winners, left to right: Grace Higgins, Lyndzi Dolloff, Alexa Harmatys, Delsi Hewins, Jonathan Brenner, Marissa McMannus, Kaylin Knowlton, Nate Stearns, Noah Gilbert, Colby Hamblin and Logan Howes.