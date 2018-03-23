Spruce Mountain High School prepares for NEASC visit

JAY - Spruce Mountain High School has been preparing for a visit from a team of educators representing the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. The main purpose of the team’s visit is to establish accreditation for our communities’ consolidated high school and to help us evaluate the ideal course of action as they continue to strive towards creating the best possible learning environment for students. They are inviting community members to participate in the visitation.

The visit will begin with a panel presentation by staff and students on Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m., directly followed by group interviews with parents and school board members and ending with a reception to include the entire community. SMHS students, parents, and guardians are encouraged to join the festivities on that afternoon.

Additionally, as the visiting team continues to observe and meet with members of the school community during the school week, there is a second opportunity for the team to meet and interview parents and guardians who were unable to attend on the event on Sunday. If you would be interested in serving in this group interview on Monday, March 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., please contact NEASC Chair, Kymberli Bryant, at kbryant@rsu73.com or by calling 897-4336 x205.

SMHS has been preparing for the visit over the last two school years and is looking forward to the visit as an opportunity to not only share our successes as a new consolidated school, but to determine changes that can be made to improve our school in the future. Once completed, the visiting team will produce a report of commendations and recommendations for the school and determine the status of our accreditation. The results of the report will be made public later in the year.