Spruce Mountain High School’s upcoming events

JAY - Here is a listing of the weekly events coming up at Spruce Mountain High School for the week of Feb. 13 – 26, 2017:



Food Drive:

The Jobs for Maine Graduates class is sponsoring a food drive from Feb. 13 to March 3. Students are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items. There will be a friendly competition between grades with a pizza party planned for the class who donates in the most food. This will benefit the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Bank.

Lip Sync:

There will be a lip-sync competition on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. on the SMHS stage. Join the fun as students perform their favorite songs.

Vacation:

Schools in RSU73 will be closed Feb. 20-24 for vacation.

State Championship Ski Meets:

The SMHS Ski Teams will compete in the State Ski meets over vacation. The alpine ski meets will be held at Mt. Abram on Feb. 21 and 22. The Nordic ski meets will be held at Sugarloaf Outdoor Center on Feb. 23 and 24.

Boys Basketball Tournaments:

Class B Boys Basketball Tournaments will be held during Vacation. Spruce Mtn. will play on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Portland Expo. If they win this game they will play again on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.