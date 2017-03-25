Spruce Mountain names students of the month

Spruce Mountain high School named students of the month recently at an award ceremony. Left to right is Jamie Jackson, Sharon Gilbert, Kendra & Ken Baker, Calley Baker, Hunter Baker, Barbara and Doug Gordon
William Brenner with his family. From left to right is Jonathan Brenner, Michael Brenner, William Brenner and Kerry Brenner.
This month's winner of the Phoenix Award is Bryce Chavez. From left to right is Lorna McDaniel, Michael Chavez, Bryce Chavez, Peter Chavez and Nina Chavez.
This month's department award winners from left to right is Lilly Towers, Evelyn Castonguay, Ryan Small, Daniel Violette, Carson Gross, Dustin Fish, Sydney Shaffer, Rylee Saunders, Gabrielle Beaudoin, Zakary Toothaker, Parker Beaulieu, Shane Pelletier and Roni Jo Morrison.