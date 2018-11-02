Spruce Mountain recognizes top students

Spruce Mountain High School recently had an assembly to honor the Students of the Month, Phoenix Award Winners and Department Award Winners. Student of the Month for September Madeline Labonte is pictured here with her grandparents Jim and Deb Finley and her father Daniel Labonte.
Phoenix award winner Paije Crockett, pictured with her teachers Sikwani and Nathan Dana.
Student of the Month Orion Schwab, pictured with his mother, Ann Schwab.
Phoenix Award Winner for September Rhys Howard with his parents, Kelly and Daniel Howard.
Department awards for September. Left to right is Jacob Bryant, Jack Gilbert, Trent Keene, Lilly Towers, Hanni Johnson, Abigail Ortiz, Mallori Chretien, Brittany Brown & Elly Bernard. Absent from the photo were Scott Jackson, Mattey Richards and Carson Gross.