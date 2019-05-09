Spruce Mountain recognizes top students

Student of the Month for April Kaila Godbey with mother Mary Godbey.
Phoenix Award winner for April Corey Crosby and parents Joshua and Lisa Crosby.
Student of the Month Riley Gray and her parents Heidi and Daniel Gray.
Phoenix Award for the Month of April Hannah Holland, mother Paula Murray and future step-dad Marc Keller.
Department award recipients for April. In the front, left to right is Kaila Godbey, Courtney Hogan, Harmony Castonguay and Kimberly Fleury. In the back, left to right is Colby Rollins, Hayden Parlin, Ryley Glidden, Corey Crosby, Billy Fowler, Connor Beaulieu, Riley Gray and Ella Plourde.