Spruce Mountain recognizes top students

The October Student of the Month, Bryce St. Pierre, was absent earlier, so he was recognized Friday when the school honored the November and December students. Left to right is father Ben St. Pierre, Bryce St. Pierre, mother Jen St. Pierre and teacher Dan Lemieux.
November Student of the Month Scott Jackson with mother Elise Jackson and aunt Rhonda Lavoie.
Parents Richard Delaney and Sarah Delaney with November Student of the Month Rylee Delaney.
Phoenix Award winner Alexa Newcomb with parents Janet Stevens and Tom Frazier.
November Phoenix Award winner Skylar Lewis, surrounded by (left to right) Jeff Greenwood, sister Willow Lewis, sister Taylor Greenwood and mother Melinda Greenwood.
December Student of the Month Skylar Moreau and her mother, Michelle Moreau.
Student of the Month Jordan Daigle with mother Janet Daigle and father Jason Daigle.
One of two Phoenix Award winners for December was Cameron Souther, seen here with sister Ashley Souther and parents Lynn and Ryan Souther.
Teacher Eric Kobeschen with the second Phoenix Award winner, Kaleb Kwasniak.
Winners of the December Department Awards at Spruce Mountain, left to right is Max Ouellette, Grace Harmatys, Alexa Harmatys, Lilly Towers, Jacob Paradis, Savannah Corliss, Shawna Chretien, Sydney Shaffer, Alex Gobeli, Alecia Castonguay and Haylee Ames.
The November Department Award winners, left to right: Alexa Newcomb, Kayla Adams, Jack Bryant, Landon Brochu, Hannah Maurais, Kassidy Thompson, Katelynn Ladd, Olivia Hobby, Demika Lacoste, Levi Hawkins, Jacob Paradis and Jordan Blais.