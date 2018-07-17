St. Luke’s Church annual Lobster Roll Lunch Fundraiser now taking orders

FARMINGTON - St. Luke's Church in Wilton will be delivering our famous lobster roll bagged lunches to the Farmington area on Friday, July 27 from 10 am to 1 pm. We are now taking orders!

Lunches include a fresh clearmeat lobster roll, homemade brownie, bag of chips, and a drink (bottled water, Coke, Diet Coke, or iced tea). The cost is $14 per lunch and delivery is FREE to your home or business. St. Luke's will also sell bagged lunches on Aug. 3 for the Wilton Blueberry Festival by delivery and in the front churchyard. (More information to come.)

To place your order for July 27, please call the church office at 645-2639 or email stlukes@myfairpoint.net. Please include the number of lunches, drink choices, and your name, phone number, and delivery address. For more information about St. Luke's go to our website: www.stlukeswilton.org.