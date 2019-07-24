St. Luke’s Church holding annual lobster roll fundraisers, July 26 & Aug. 2

WILTON - Each year, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wilton offers free deliveries of its famous lobster roll bagged lunches.

This year, lunches will be delivered to the Wilton, Farmington, Livermore and areas beyond on Friday, July 26 and Friday, Aug. 2 starting at 10 a.m. On August 2, St. Luke's will also sell lunches in the front churchyard (59 High Street) for the Wilton Blueberry Festival, beginning at 11 a.m. and going until sold out. Lunches include a fresh clearmeat lobster roll, homemade brownie, bag of chips, and a drink (choice of bottled water, Coke, Diet Coke, or iced tea). The cost is $15 per lunch and delivery is FREE to your home or business.

To place an order, please call 645-2639 or email stlukes@myfairpoint.net. Please include the number of lunches, drink choices, and your name, phone number and delivery address. Orders are accepted through 11 a.m. on the day of. For more information about St. Luke's, please visit www.stlukeswilton.org.