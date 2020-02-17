St. Luke’s Episcopal Church pancake supper and Ash Wednesday schedule

WILTON - St. Luke's Episcopal Church will be holding a free pancake supper with pancakes, sausages, fruit, juice, coffee and tea, on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

For the sixth year, St. Luke's will take to the streets to offer "Ashes-to-Go" in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, The Rev. Suzanne Cole (Mother Sue), St. Luke's rector, will be in downtown Wilton from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then in downtown Farmington from noon until 1 p.m. "Ashes to Go" will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing. Mother Sue will pray with anyone who would like to stop by. What started in Chicago in 2007 has spread across the country among Episcopal clergy to include cities and towns around Maine with the goal of meeting and serving people where they are.

In addition, St. Luke's will hold an Ash Wednesday Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School Streets. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639 or go to www.stlukeswilton.org.