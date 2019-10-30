St. Luke’s Episcopal Church/Salvation Army Coat Closet now open

WILTON - St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wilton has opened its yearly coat closet for the rest of the fall and winter.

Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army. The church also welcomes laundered, gently used winter coats, boots, hats, and mitten donations from the community for distribution. Those in need of warm jackets and coats may stop in anytime the church office is open.

St. Luke's is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. The parking lot and office entrance are behind the church on School St. It is recommended that you call the church in advance to be sure someone is here to greet you - normally Tuesday - Friday mornings.

For more information about St. Luke's go to www.stlukeswilton.org or call 645-2639.