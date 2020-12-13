St. Luke’s Episcopal Church/Salvation Army Coat Closet reopens

WILTON - St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wilton has reopened its yearly coat closet for the winter.

Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army for adults and children. We also have a limited number of snow pants. Those in need are encouraged to make an appointment to come in. Call 645-2639. Messages are checked daily.

Masks are required in the building at all times. St. Luke's is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. FMI about St. Luke's, go to: www.stlukeswilton.org.