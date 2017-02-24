St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to offer Ashes-to-Go for third year

WILTON - For the third year, St. Luke's Episcopal Church of Wilton, will take to the streets to offer "Ashes-to-Go" in two locations.

On Ash Wednesday, March 1, The Rev. Barbara J. Clarke, St. Luke's Interim Priest-in-Charge, will be by the Wilton Post Office from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then by the Farmington Post Office from noon until 12:30 pm. "Ashes to Go" will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a brief blessing. What started in Chicago in 2007 has spread across the country among Episcopal clergy to include cities and towns around Maine with the goal of meeting and serving people where they are.

In addition, St. Luke's in Wilton will hold a traditional Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School Streets. The parking lot is behind the church and there is also street parking in front.

For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639 or go to www.stlukeswilton.org.