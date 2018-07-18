St. Luke’s establishes weekly ‘Prayer Table’ in Wilton

WILTON - St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be running a "prayer table" in front of Life’s Perks Coffee Company on Main Street from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings.

Amy and Eric Ward, owners of the coffee shop, graciously allow Rev. Suzanne Cole (Mother Sue) to set up in front of the building each Tuesday morning.

The concept was started by Torre Bissell from the Diocese of Albany, NY. He started a prayer table more than 10 years ago in front of his church which is located in downtown Schenectady. If you know anything about the Albany area, you know that this church is in a rough area. Nevertheless, Torre set up his table with a couple of other church members for one hour each week. The only item on the table was a sign, “How may we pray for you?” and a few wooden crosses for people to take with them. No collection, no sign up, no coercing to join the church; just prayer for whatever a person asked for.

It was a simple idea and yet a radical one at the same time. At first, people who walked past the table were suspicious that there was a catch. When they found out that Torre and his fellow Christians only wanted to pray for them, the people were surprised and came in droves for prayer. God gives us the ability to pray for others and through prayer we are changed! The simple act of praying for anyone who asks is a way to let the community know that those at St. Luke’s care for everyone. And isn’t that what Jesus did for others?

St. Luke's Episcopal Church is located at 59 High St. in Wilton. Their Sunday service is at 9:30 am. FMI: 645-2639 or go to the church website at www.stlukeswilton.org