St. Luke’s welcomes Rev. Suzanne L. Cole

WILTON - Reverend Suzanne L. Cole is the new part time rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton.

Mother Sue (as she likes to be called), was ordained a priest in December of 2002 and has served parishes in New York (Albany Diocese) and here in the state of Maine. She lives in Jay with her husband Jack, who is a school photographer in upstate New York. They have three adult children (New York and Maine), and three granddaughters, in addition to two grand-dogs and a grand-cat!

St. Luke’s is on the corner of High and Schools Streets in Wilton and their Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Please stop by and say hello.