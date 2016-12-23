St. Rose of Lima Parish to hold Mass and meeting for mill workers on Dec. 28

JAY - In response to the anticipated layoff of nearly 200 workers at the Androscoggin Mill in the coming months, St. Rose of Lima Parish, located on 1 Church Street, will hold a special Mass for employees of Verso Corp. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m.

Following the Mass, employees are asked to stay for a meeting with parish representatives to determine how the parish can best respond to the present and future needs of the workers.

All are welcome to join the employees at the Mass.

For more information, contact St. Rose of Lima Parish at (207) 897-2173.