Stanley Museum receives $10,000 grant

KINGFIELD - The Stanley Museum, Inc. of Kingfield is extremely pleased to announce that they recently received a $10,000 grant from The Richard C. Paine Jr. Automobile Collection Charitable Trust.

This grant will be used to complete the archival processing of the unique and precious historical archival collection related to the Stanley family and their businesses, as well as preserving the administrative records of the museum itself. The Stanley Museum was established in 1981 as a non-profit foundation for education (501.C.3)

The $10,000 grant will also cover the acquisition of two new computers and a server, their installation, and data migration. The museum recently had a consultation and full professional evaluation of its archival collection, completed by Maine Historical Society.