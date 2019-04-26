State Treasurer sends unclaimed property notifications to Mainers

AUGUSTA - State Treasurer Henry Beck announced today that the Office of the State Treasurer is sending notification of Unclaimed Property to more than 5,000 Mainers. Notification letters are being sent through the U.S. Postal Service this week.

Beck reports that “if you do not receive a letter from my office, you may still have property. Letters were sent to select individuals with accounts that hold $1,000 or more, as well as to any individuals with stock we are holding.” But, he says there are hundreds of millions of dollars in additional property. “Every citizen needs to review the list of Unclaimed Property. It should be just as routine as filing taxes each year.”

Treasurer Beck also warns about fraudulent schemes purporting to be from his Office. “If someone is asking for a payment or personal information, tear it up, or hang up the phone, because that is a scam. Go to our website, which is a great source for information about our Unclaimed Property program.”

At present, the Treasurer holds over $246,000,000 of Unclaimed Property. It is easy and free to file a claim. To file a claim, go to https://www.maine.gov/upsearch and follow the easy to use instructions.

Unclaimed Property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity. It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds, and safe deposit box contents.