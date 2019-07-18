STEM workshop at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - STEM Activities for Kids- 4-H Summer of Science presents fun science activities for school-age children at the Farmington Public Library. Kids will act as pirates seeking hidden treasure, having to use the Engineer Design Process and learn about the science of ocean waters to confront real world challenges to navigate their pirate ship.

Supplies and instructors are provided by UMaine 4-H. Activities are free: "Seaweed Filter" on Thursday July 18 at 1 p.m., "Layers of the Ocean" on Tuesday July 23 at 2 p.m., "Salt Water Density" on Tuesday August 6 at 2 p.m., "Catapults" on Tuesday August 13 at 2 p.m., "Stretch Your Potential" on Tuesday August 20 at 2 p.m., and "Will it Light" on Tuesday August 27 at 2 p.m. FMI 778-4312