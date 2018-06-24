Story Walk at the CV Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Stop by the Carrabassett Valley Public Library Patio to enjoy a Story Walk. The picture book on story boards is Miss Maple's Seeds by Eliza Wheeler, and is placed all around the patio behind the library. There are tables and chairs so you can plan on a picnic too.

The story walk boards were made possible by the Carol M. White PEP Grant Fund and put together by Paige Davis, an intern at the Healthy Community Coalition in 2016. The goal is to increase and promote physical activity in different ways. Reading is normally a hobby/interest done by sitting down, but with the story walk boards it brings reading to a different level by being interactive and gets people up and moving.

Call 237-3535 for more information about the Summer Reading Program.