Strong Area Health and Dental Center to hold school supplies drive

STRONG – Strong Area Health and Dental Center will hold a drive for new school supplies in celebration of National Health Center Week starting Monday, Aug. 14 and ending Friday, Aug. 25. All donations from the community will be brought to Strong Elementary School in an effort to supply students with the tools they need to learn and grow in the classroom.

Some of the most needed classroom supplies include: No. 2 Pencils, Colored Pencils, Highlighters, Index Cards, Pocket Folders, Single-Subject Notebooks, Tissues, Lunch Bags or Boxes, and Dry Erase Markers (low odor, small or fine tip). Every donation makes a difference!

Strong Area Health and Dental Center is located at 177 North Main Street in Strong. For more information, call (207) 684-4010.

The event is being held in celebration of National Health Center Week, which runs from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. This year’s theme for National Health Center Week is "Celebrating America’s Health Centers: The Key to Healthier Communities." One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, Community Health Centers serve more than 25 million Americans, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care.