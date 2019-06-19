Strong Fire Department bids farewell to longtime firefighter
STRONG - The Strong Fire Department recognized the contributions of departing firefighter Matt Stevens recently, presenting him with a plaque commemorating his 17 years with the department.
Stevens, an assistant chief with the department, served from 2002 to 2019. He and his family are relocating out of Strong.
"He will be greatly missed and he and his family will always have a place in the Strong Fire Department family," the department said.
1 Responses »
Leave a Response
Thanks Matt