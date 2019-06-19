Franklin Countys First News

Strong Fire Department bids farewell to longtime firefighter

Posted by • June 19, 2019 •

Assistant Chief Matt Stevens, left, is presented with a plaque by Fire Chief Duayne Boyd.

STRONG - The Strong Fire Department recognized the contributions of departing firefighter Matt Stevens recently, presenting him with a plaque commemorating his 17 years with the department.

Stevens, an assistant chief with the department, served from 2002 to 2019. He and his family are relocating out of Strong.

"He will be greatly missed and he and his family will always have a place in the Strong Fire Department family," the department said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Responses »

  1. Perry
    June 19, 2019 • 9:17 am

    Thanks Matt

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives