Strong girl has an extraordinary summer camp experience

ROME - Nineteen-year-old Lauren of Strong attended summer camp this year. This may sound pretty typical, but the camp she attended was anything but ordinary. Lauren, who has a disability, had the time of her life at Pine Tree Camp, a camp for children and adults with disabilities, located in Rome.

Pine Tree Camp is Maine’s only American Camp Association-accredited camp providing services exclusively for people with disabilities. Every summer, more than 650 Maine children and adults with disabilities arrive at Pine Tree Camp. Campers actively participate in all the activities for which Maine is famous: kayaking, boating, fishing and hiking and experience freedom and independence. Since 1945, Pine Tree Camp has welcomed all who could benefit, regardless of their ability to pay. Pine Tree Camp receives no state or federal funding and 99 percent of campers require tuition assistance, which is provided by donors and sponsors.

According to her mother, Heidi, Pine Tree Camp means six full days of participating in activities that normally aren’t available to her daughter.

“Pine Tree Camp is perfect for her,” Heidi said. “She’s very social. She loves to be with people. I think it was very beneficial for her to be around more kids who have abilities like her. It definitely helped her to see the other kids and the things they were doing and she got to be like everyone else.”

Maybe even more importantly to her family, Pine Tree Camp is a place where Lauren can fully immerse in a natural setting, free of the confines of her disability thanks to the camp’s fully accessible campus.

Lauren’s father, Rob, continued, “She talks about it all the time. It definitely impacted her life.”

Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson sees first hand the difference Pine Tree Camp makes in the lives of Maine children and adults with disabilities.

“People with disabilities need nature as much as people who do not have disabilities,” she said. “The reality is, they simply aren’t as able to access the outdoors in their every day life. We have a fully accessible, barrier-free summer camp with extremely committed staff who work nonstop to make sure our campers are actively participating in anything they want to do.”

It may be just six days at camp, but the experience has a lasting, positive impact through the confidence and independence campers gain from their experiences.