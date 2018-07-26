Strong Health and Dental to hold drive to support Homeless Shelter

STRONG – Strong Area Health and Dental Center will hold a drive to benefit Western Maine Homeless Outreach in celebration of National Health Center Week starting Monday, Aug. 13 and ending Friday, Aug. 31. The staff at Strong Area Health and Dental Center recognizes that many people in communities of Franklin County and across the state are not guaranteed the basic necessities of life, including food, shelter, and water.

Some of the most requested toiletry items include:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Shaving Razors

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Cleaning Supplies

Large Trash Bags

Please bring donations to the health or dental center during regular business hours. Strong Area Health and Dental Center is located at 177 North Main Street in Strong. For more information, call (207) 684-4010.

The event is being held in celebration of National Health Center Week, which runs from August 12th - 18th. This year’s theme for National Health Center Week is “Celebrating America’s Health Centers: Home of America’s Healthcare Heroes.” One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, Community Health Centers serve more than 27 million Americans, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care.