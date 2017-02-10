Strong man announces candidacy for selectman

STRONG - A combat veteran and teacher in the Forestry and Wood Harvesting/Agriculture programs at Foster Tech has declared his candidacy for Selectman in Strong.

Rodney Spiller turned in the required signatures for his intent to run for the open position on the Selectman board and has declared his platform:

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Selectman for my hometown of Strong. I feel that the first primary role for the Selectman should be to advocate for the people of the town."

“Second, the Selectman should be a vital and active communications link between the people and the town," Spiller said. "In my role as an educator, I am aware of the importance of our school system and education, but also understand the burden that citizens have with increase taxes. I’m constantly trying to find ways to find a happy medium as I understand the needs and desires of both, citizens and the school district."

"Third, because of my experiences, I believe I have the skills necessary to bring people together toward common goals and unity.The issues before us continue to be balancing fiscal responsibility with sound judgment.”

“I believe that the foundation of any thriving community should include education, employment, commerce and recreation. If we want to attract strong companies to the area with better jobs, we must work to enhance and expand these categories.”

“I look forward to a positive campaign, meeting citizens, and breaching challenges.”