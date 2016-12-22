Strong School honor roll for first trimester
STRONG - The Strong Elementary School's honor roll for the first trimester of the 2016-17 school year can be found below.
Grade 6
High Honors: Isabella Fernandez, Natasha Nichols, Isabella Norster
Honors: Lily Cole-Brault, Savannah Davis, Emma Moody, Kaden Pillsbury, Jeffrey Warnock
Honorable Mention: Damon Atwood, Veda Clement, Emily Pillsbury, Tucker Plouffe, Damien Thurlow
Grade 7
High Honors: Emily Goss, Emily Kidd, Emily Marden
Honors: Kody Chapman, Nathaniel Clement, Kolby Dexter, Ryan Kane, Jaelyn Robison
Honorable : Ian Allen, Martin Kelley, Edilia Stinchfield, Brynna Zelie
Grade 8
High Honors: Thane Dustin, Alejandro Fernandez, Clara Logan, Brecken Sargent, Declan Stanley
Honors: Austin Marden, Kenyon Pillsbury, Trenton Reed, Rachel Stewart
