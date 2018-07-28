Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk 2018

FARMINGTON - The 5th Annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 29 at Titcomb Mountain Lodge at 10:30 a.m.

All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and you can even bring your favorite four-legged friend to walk/run with you! This is a perfect course for both novice and experienced runners. Registration is $20 for registrants who will be 12 and under on race day, and $25 for 13 and up, and all registrations include a 2018 event T-shirt with original logo artwork by our very own uber-talented Catherine Chapman! Register online here, or drop by the shelter to register in person!

There will be prizes for each race category from our local community sponsors, and all registrants will be entered into a drawing for awesome grand prizes (must be present to win!), including a free all-day lift ticket to Sugarloaf Mountain.