Student of the Month, award winners honored at Spruce Mountain

Student of the Month Owen Schwab (Freshman), pictured with father Tim Schwab.
JAY - Students of the Month, Phoenix Award recipients and other students were recently recognized at Spruce Mountain High School.
Phoenix Award winner Lily Bailey (Freshman), pictured with parents Jeff and Jubilee Bailey.
Student of the Month Dylan Gould, who is in the Senior Class of SMHS. Pictured with him is his mother, Erin Searles, on the left and his Aunt Megan Heath on the right.
Phoenix Award winner Oscar Spear who is in the Junior Class of SMHS. Pictured with him is the teacher who nominated him - Jay Lindsey.
November Department Award winners, left to right: Sam Perkins, Riley Legere, Holly Cutler, Madeline Labonte, Logan Harvell, Bryce Kendall, Drew Bucher, Kaitlyn Nichols. Citilee Cunningham, Summer Chretien, Mackenzie Michaud, Haley Nichols, Alyssa Beaulieu, Abi Thurston and Gage Spencer.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Winners. In the front is Remi Mitchell and Abi Drummond. In the back is Liam Brewster, Evan Dow, Owen Wilkins, Melissa Bamford, Jenna Martin, Ella Plourde, Matt Fenlason and Sam Perkins.