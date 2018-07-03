Summer adult education basic automotives course offered at Foster Tech

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult Education and Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education will be offering a basic automotive course at Foster Career and Technical Education Center on the Mt. Blue Campus starting Monday, July 23.

Learn how to rotate tires, change oil, conduct a ten-point safety check and receive an SP2 certification. Local employers are hiring technicians and will use this course as a training tool leading to employment.

If you have an interest in learning the basics to enter into this line of work, sign up for our orientation on Monday, July 23 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. in the adult education conference room at the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. The orientation will give an overview of the course, employment opportunities available, and what the future of this business looks like. You can sign up for the class at this time - space is limited. Class runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays evenings, 5 - 7:30 p.m., July 24 - Aug. 9.

Scott Vining, an experienced automotive technician and Foster Career and Technical Education instructor, will lead this class and provide hands-on experience for each student. Students will also be required to job shadow with a local employer. Cost of the course is $175. Funding sources are available for those that are eligible. High school students (16+) are welcome to attend. If you are interested in attending the orientation, contact your local adult education program: Mt. Blue at 778-3460, Spruce Mountain at 897-6406.