Summer events at WFPL

WILTON - The Wilton Free Public Library is hosting two fun events for teens this summer. On July 18 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. there will be a Summer Art Meet Up in the outdoor space of the library. Lots of art materials and several projects will be available. Bring a t-shirt or bag if you’d like to paint or decorate them. On Friday, August 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. a game night will be held in the library. A variety of games are always available or bring your favorite to share. Snacks are available at both events. For more info call the library at 645-4831.