Summer Fest begins on July 21

FARMINGTON - Summer Fest, for the third year in a row, will bring “Old Tyme Fun” to the community on July 21.

"Old Tyme Fun," the current theme of Summer Fest, evokes the nostalgia of decades and even centuries past, when simple, creative fun was had without the high-tech entertainment of modern times. The festival, organized through the Farmington Downtown Association, will be the 54th consecutive summer event held in downtown Farmington. Plans are well underway for an exciting day and half. Posters and a 20-page booklet/brochure are available.

Opening Friday, July 21, in the late afternoon with music in Meetinghouse Park and food vendors in the courthouse parking lot, Summer Fest will host the second annual "Farmington’s Got Talent" beginning at 5:30 pm. More than 10 contestants and groups participated in last year’s event, ranging in age from 3 to 50. A great variety of acts, including singing, dancing, twirling, and even a one-man band, entertained the audience.

Contestants for the 2017 talent show are encouraged to sign up early, as there are more acts expected this year. It costs nothing to enter; early applicants have a better chance to queue up for a 5-minute spot in the hour-long show. Those who wish to sign up may call 207-491-5533 or stop in at Minikins store on 218 Broadway. Last minute acts may also sign up at 5 pm in the park. Prizes will be awarded for the most original act and best performance in each of four different age groups: 0 to 6, 6 to 12, 13 to 18 and over 18. There will be token prizes for everyone who enters and a special award of $100 for the overall winner.

After the Talent Show, there will be a free concert in the Park by Seagrass, a five-piece, high-energy bluegrass/roots band out of Southern Maine specializing in upbeat traditional music and featuring tight harmonies. Seagrass has performed at Summer Fest for the past two years.

The Farmington Historical Society and New England Celtic Arts will present a concert in the Old North Church, also on Friday, July 21. Dave Carroll from Nova Scotia will perform Celtic music from 7 to 9 pm. There will be a pie social at 6 pm and during intermission. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for high school and college students, $5 for elementary students and no charge for pre-school children.

Reservations may be made at 207-778-2006.

Stay tuned for information on Saturday events, July 22! Brochures are available at Minikins, 218 Broadway. For more information about Summer Fest, please email to susun@minikins.org.