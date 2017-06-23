Summer food programs offered in Farmington, Wilton

Farmington and Wilton will be holding food service programs this summer, providing food for all children who attend. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing funding for both programs.

In Farmington, W.G. Mallett School will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 p.m. until noon on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from June 26 through July 27. No meals will be served on July 4 and July 20.

A second location serving lunch will be at 156 Maple Avenue, on the lawn of Dennis O'Neil at the corner of Maple and High, with lunch served from noon until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Those meals will be served from June 26 until July 27.

In Wilton, lunch will be served at Kineowatha Park from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from June 26 through Aug. 3. No meals will be served on July 4. Adults will be able to buy lunch for $3.

The Wilton Free Public Library will host a Friday-only site from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., running from June 30 through Aug. 4.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

