Summer fun at Western Maine Play Museum

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum’s executive director and board members have been hard at work determining next steps for the museum, given public health mandates regarding COVID-19.

WMPM is first excited to announce that they will be offering day camp beginning June 29. Camp will run through July and into August. Each week will offer a different theme. Please see WMPM’s Facebook page for more information. Sign up info will go out during the week of June 8.

Western Maine Play Museum is also looking at creative ways to fundraise from a distance since the museum’s largest annual fundraising gala has had to be postponed indefinitely. Organizers are proud to present two different options for families that both support the museum AND get families outside to enjoy the nice weather: a summer of scavenger hunts.

The Summer Solstice Scavenger Hunt will take place on June 20 (rain date: June 27) with a kick-off Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. and will end once teams are finished around 8 p.m. All of the $40 team registration fee (2-6 people per team) will help the museum during these strange pandemic-times. Clues will take you to locations between the following geographic points in Wilton: Bass Park, the corner of Weld St. and Main St., and Kineowatha Park. It isn’t necessary to be within these points when the game begins, but it would be to your advantage to be close by if you’re not. Participants are expected to be on foot for the entire game unless they have mobility issues and then wheelchairs and strollers are allowed.

Western Maine Play Museum is grateful to have the support of Otis Federal Credit Union who have provided the prize money for this event: $100 to each of the top three finishing teams and $50 to the team with the most “team spirit”, i.e. costumes/coordinated team outfits and enthusiastic team submissions (teams will be asked to verify that they’ve found different locations by submitting pictures or videos to organizers during the event). This will be a fun evening of being a part of something competitive, silly, and entertaining while still being able to maintain social distancing.

Teams can register at the following link: https://westernmaineplay.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/summer-solstice-scavenger-hunt

For those who are less competitive and want to broaden their experience of the outdoors or learn some new skills, a second option will be offered: the #WesternMainePlayOutdoors Scavenger Hunt. Designed to help families get out of the house and explore the natural and historical wonders that our area offers, this hunt will be asynchronous — meaning participants can go at their own pace and can start anytime after it goes live. With seven different locations spread all over Franklin County, this hunt will require clue-deciphering, puzzle-solving, a love of hiking, and a bit of technological know-how. (Most clues are presented via QR codes, which can be scanned with a smartphone.) Priced lower at a $20 donation level, there are no cash prizes awarded with this hunt but what you learn about our local area and the memories you make will be priceless. As a bonus, you will earn some WMPM souvenirs as a reward, when complete.

Register online at: https://westernmaineplay.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/western-maine-play-outdoors-scavenger-hunt