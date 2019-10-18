Teachers Lounge Mafia at Wilton Free Public Library on Nov. 9

WILTON - Come to the Wilton Free Public Library on Saturday evening, Nov. 9, for a fun and family-friendly night of laughs.

Doors will open for a Silent Auction at 6:30 p.m. The Teachers Lounge Mafia improv group will perform a hilarious, all-ages show at 7 p.m.

The silent auction includes items donated from local businesses. This is a great time to do some holiday shopping with all proceeds going to the library.

Tickets will be sold at the door at $5/per person.