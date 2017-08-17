Teal Ribbon Run to combat sexual violence

FARMINGTON - Franklin County’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services invites you to help run (or walk) sexual violence out of the community with their 4th annual “Teal Ribbon Run/Walk 5K” on Saturday, Sept. 9. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at The Holman House on 227 Main Street, and the 5K will start at 10 a.m.

Register before Sept. 1 to receive a free t-shirt, and the fee is only $15. After Sept. 1, the registration fee will be $20. Children 12 years and younger can participate for free.

To register and pay online, please visit 5k.sapars.org, or mail checks to: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, PO Box 6, Auburn, ME 04212. Please make checks payable to SAPARS, and write “Teal Ribbon Run” in the subject line.

For more information, please call (207) 778-9522.

This event is generously sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank.

SAPARS (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES) works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. It can be located on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.