Teal Ribbon Run/Walk 5K will be Oct. 21

FARMINGTON - Franklin County’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services has announced a change of date for their 4th annual Teal Ribbon Run/Walk 5K. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 21.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at The Holman House on 227 Main Street in Farmington, and the 5K will start at 10 a.m. You are invited to help run (or walk) sexual violence out of the community.

Register before Oct. 13 to receive a free t-shirt, and the fee is only $15. After Oct. 13, the registration fee will be $20. Children 12 years and younger can participate for free.

This event is generously sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank.

To register and pay online, please visit 5k.sapars.org, or mail checks to: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, PO Box 6, Auburn, ME 04212. Please make checks payable to SAPARS, and write “Teal Ribbon Run” in the subject line.

For more information, please call (207) 778-9522.

SAPARS (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES) works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.