Team Ribbon Run/Walk in Farmington cancelled

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services has cancelled its Teal Ribbon Run/Walk 5k scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. The event had been rescheduled from its original date of Sept. 9, and the agency had made attempts to avoid conflicting with any other community event.

After the rescheduled date was announced, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services learned that there was a 5k being held at the same time to benefit Fit Girls of Wilton. That program is a running and reading program for girls in grades 4, 5 and 6 to encourage growth, self-esteem and confidence.

Rather than create conflict with that important event, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services has cancelled their run. Marty McIntyre, Executive Director of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, said: “Out of respect for Fit Girls of Wilton, the Board and staff of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services have decided to cancel our Teal Ribbon Run which was inadvertently scheduled for the same date and time. We encourage anyone who was planning on participating in our Teal Ribbon Run to sign up for the Fit Girls 5k to support this valuable organization and its work with girls.”

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services will be scheduling its Teal Ribbon Run/Walk sometime in 2018.

SAPARS (historically known in Franklin County as SAVES) works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and to promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The statewide, toll free, 24-hour Helpline is 1-800-871-7741.