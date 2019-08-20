Temple Historical Society calendar now available

TEMPLE - Next year's Temple Historical Society calendar is now on sale, featuring up-to-date information about town services and activities.

The 2020 calendar may be purchased from any member of the society and is also available at the Temple Town Office. This year's theme is "Here and Now," providing pictures and information relating to where and how to access town services. It also includes a current Temple Business Directory, listing local business owners and contact information.

Each calendar is $10.