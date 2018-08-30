Temple Historical Society calendar now available

TEMPLE - The 2019 calendar this year is dedicated to “Remember When?” a time in our history when some of the simpler things in our lives were the norm. As years have gone by and new and better every day items were improved upon and added to the everyday life of families, the old time items like the treadle sewing machine, kerosene lamps, kitchen cook stove, butter churns and molds, and the old outhouses have faded into the past but certainly are not forgotten by the older generation.

Each month features an item from the past with a story about each and many pages have old advertisements for these items taken from a scrapbook donated to the historical society years ago when the old Jake Wirth camp was cleaned out and the scrapbook was found. Some of the ads were for old Farmington businesses such as “Tarbox Brothers, Druggists.” All of the photos, information about each, and comical poetry regarding the items were gathered from members of the society.

The calendar is available at the town office and from members of the society for the price of $10. All members will have them available and Jean Mitchell (778-2462) and Betsy Graves (778-0837) will be available if you have questions on where to purchase them.