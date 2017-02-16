Temple Historical Society hosts show & tell, open house

TEMPLE - The Temple Historical Society’s second open house of the winter will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Members and friends, anyone who would like to come, are invited to participate in a Show and Tell afternoon. Bring an item of your own if you wish, whether a family memento or something you acquired without having the slightest idea what it might be. Something you would like to share for a moment with others. A table will be set up for display and cards will be available to write a description.

It’s been several years since the Society hosted such an event and the previous one was well attended and fascinating. All sorts of oddities and heirlooms were on display, with much musing about the more obscure items. It was more fun than kindergarten!

The society does not expect items to be donated but does look forward to an afternoon of sharing some of the things connected to the past that we each find special in our lives.

The Historical Society Museum and Archives are located in the Temple Town Hall on Route 43. Call Betsy Graves at 778-0837 or Janine Winn at 491-1465 for more information.