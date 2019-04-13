Temple, New Vineyard residents recognized for receiving Spirit of America award

AUGUSTA – Senator Russell Black (R - Wilton) presented Isabelle Foss of Temple and Richard Woods of New Vineyard with legislative sentiments on Thursday, April 11, recognizing that they each received the Spirit of America award.

Foss was recommended for this award by the Town of Temple for her volunteer service to the town, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Literacy Volunteers, the local food closet and the local historical society.

Woods was recommended for this award by the Town of New Vineyard for his volunteer service to the Historical Society, the library, town office and to others with computers.

Established in 1990, Spirit of America Awards recognize individuals and organizations around Maine for commendable community service.