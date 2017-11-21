The 14th Annual Mountain Holly Days is Dec. 7-10

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 14th annual Mountain Holly Days event has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 until Sunday, Dec. 10.

This year's event promises to be the most exciting ever. There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas carolers, special festivities, family activities, tasting events and contests.

This event epitomizes the time-honored tradition of families shopping together and enjoying holiday festivities & activities. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will enjoy shopping and dining with personal, friendly service and none of the hassles of big-city shopping.

The final schedule of events for Mountain Holly Days is being compiled and will be published soon. Check the Chamber website for updates, but mark your calendars now!

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or info@rangeleymaine.com, visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook.