The 2017 Mt. Blue school library Chester Greenwood Day Book Fair and Wish List

This holiday season there are three ways to help support our wonderful school libraries.

The first is the annual Chester Greenwood Day In Store Book Fair at DDG Booksellers. Twenty percent of all purchases will go to the school library of your choice, so put your earmuffs on and venture out during Chester Greenwood Day weekend.

While in the store you'll have a chance to meet special guest authors John and Cynthia Orcutt, creators of Enduring Heights: The High Peaks of Maine, an exquisite photo book by two intrepid Central Maine photographers who capture both the magic and the majesty of the high peaks which surround our area. What really makes the book stand out is its variation of close ups and distance shots in all seasons and weathers. Meant to inspire an appreciation of the natural beauty whose preservation we should never take for granted, Enduring Heights succeeds in capturing and presenting a special environment we are fortunate to share. Stop by and see for yourself. The Orcutt's will be signing from 1-3 p.m.

For a second way to support the library, try out DDG's Blind Date With A Book program. Just pick out a wrapped advanced reading copy of a book with a little description of what's inside and put a cash donation in a money jar to benefit the Mt. Blue School Libraries.

More than $700 has been raised by the Blind Date With A Book program so far. Thanks to all who have helped support the libraries during this difficult time. Try it out yourself!

The third way to help our libraries is through the Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List program. It has many new features and will allow community members to purchase books selected by our school librarians which they need and do not have. All purchases further support the library in that DDG will be donating 20 percent of all Wish List proceeds towards the library as well. The Wish List Center can be found at the Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List Center (https://www.ddgbooks.com/ddgs-mt-blue-rsd-wish-list-center). Stop by and have a look! You can also purchase a Wish List book at the bookstore.

Have some fun on Chester Greenwood Day and support our libraries while you're at it!