The 26th annual Rangeley Congregational Church Holly Fair

RANGELEY - The Barn of the Rangeley Congregational Church, on the corner of High Street & Pleasant Street in Rangeley will be full to the brim with arts and crafts for holiday gift giving as the church holds its 26th Annual Holly Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Back by popular demand will be one-of-a-kind hostess baskets plus many unique hand-crafted items.

The Santa’s Seconds tables hold many surprises. Expect a decadent array of cookies ready for you to choose and bag from the cookie table. RADA cutlery will be on sale along with, of course, a whole room loaded with home-made jam, jellies, cakes, breads and a variety of specialty canned goods. All profits generated from the sales are donated to local and national charities, and many of these donations stay in the Rangeley community. So, your purchases will help us help others!

The Little Mountain School moms will be providing a luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in their adjoining Little Mountain School space.

If you find yourself in the Rangeley area on Nov. 23, be sure to take advantage of this unique opportunity for all your holiday shopping. For additional information call 864-2250.