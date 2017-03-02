The annual meeting for Farmington Public Library is April 11

FARMINGTON - Those interested in the local library are being encouraged to consider becoming a corporator when the institution holds its annual meeting on April 11, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

It is a chance to meet the people who make the library work, with energetic and imaginative participation welcomed. Corporators will be discussing ideas that can make the library a better place.

Volunteers are wanted to serve on both short and long-term projects, serve on a committees, or just come to listen and have snacks. Attendees will receive e-mailed copies of the monthly Trustee Meeting Minutes and learn of the challenges the library faces and its plans for the future.

The event will also feature door prizes and a silent auction.

Questions? Email bmarshall@mtbluersd.org or call 578-0286.